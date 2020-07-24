Large-scale disinfectant spray in Darra, Kohat, Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Tehsil municipals of Kohat, Darra Adam Khel and Orakzai on Friday carried out a large scale disinfectant spray at public places including in mosques.

According to RIO, to contain the further spread of coronavirus disinfectant spray was carried out by TMA Darra in Malik Nawaz Masji of Rahim Killay, Masjid Akbar Khan of Mazid Khel village, Masjid Haji Saidaan of Mir Haider village, Madrassa Mufti Gulab Khan, Masjid Haji Gul Rehman in Shinay village, Masjid Saifur Rehman in Sada Gul village, Masji Malik Naseem Gul in German village, Masjid Sadullah in Darra Bazaar and BHU, Akhurwal.

The TMA Kohat carried out disinfectant spray in Gumbat, Laaachi while TMAs of Upper and Lower Orakzai also carried out disinfectant spray in mosques, bazaars, offices and cattle markets. Pamphlets regarding adopting preventive measures against coronavirus were also distributed among people.