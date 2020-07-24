UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large-scale Disinfectant Spray In Darra, Kohat, Orakzai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Large-scale disinfectant spray in Darra, Kohat, Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Tehsil municipals of Kohat, Darra Adam Khel and Orakzai on Friday carried out a large scale disinfectant spray at public places including in mosques.

According to RIO, to contain the further spread of coronavirus disinfectant spray was carried out by TMA Darra in Malik Nawaz Masji of Rahim Killay, Masjid Akbar Khan of Mazid Khel village, Masjid Haji Saidaan of Mir Haider village, Madrassa Mufti Gulab Khan, Masjid Haji Gul Rehman in Shinay village, Masjid Saifur Rehman in Sada Gul village, Masji Malik Naseem Gul in German village, Masjid Sadullah in Darra Bazaar and BHU, Akhurwal.

The TMA Kohat carried out disinfectant spray in Gumbat, Laaachi while TMAs of Upper and Lower Orakzai also carried out disinfectant spray in mosques, bazaars, offices and cattle markets. Pamphlets regarding adopting preventive measures against coronavirus were also distributed among people.

Related Topics

German Kohat Market Mosque Mufti Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

22 minutes ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

33 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

52 minutes ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

2 hours ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.