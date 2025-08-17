Open Menu

Large-scale Operation Launched To Arrest Accused In Kohat Incident: SP Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Large-scale operation launched to arrest accused in Kohat incident: SP Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat Taj Muhammad Khan visited the scene of the tragic incident that took place in Regi Shinu Khel, where seven people were killed and one was injured due to by unknown suspects.

During the visit, SDPO City Circle Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP CTD Saadat Khan, SHO City Fayyaz Khan and other investigative teams were also present. SP Investigation carefully examined the evidence obtained from the scene and issued necessary instructions to the investigation team.

"This is a very sad incident and we will bring the accused involved in the incident to justice", SP Investigation said.

He further said that those who take the law into their own hands will not be forgiven at any cost.

A large-scale search and strike operation has been launched against the accused under the supervision of DPO Kohat and RPO Kohat.

He added that the investigation team will use modern resources and all expertise to reach the accused as soon as possible.

Later, SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan went to the house of the deceased, where he met the heirs.

He prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased and assured the grieving family that all resources will be used to arrest the unknown accused involved in the incident and justice would be ensured at all costs.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

27 minutes ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

27 minutes ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

1 hour ago

1 hour ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

3 hours ago
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

5 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan