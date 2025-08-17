Large-scale operation launched to arrest accused in Kohat incident: SP Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kohat Taj Muhammad Khan visited the scene of the tragic incident that took place in Regi Shinu Khel, where seven people were killed and one was injured due to by unknown suspects.

During the visit, SDPO City Circle Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP CTD Saadat Khan, SHO City Fayyaz Khan and other investigative teams were also present. SP Investigation carefully examined the evidence obtained from the scene and issued necessary instructions to the investigation team.

"This is a very sad incident and we will bring the accused involved in the incident to justice", SP Investigation said.

He further said that those who take the law into their own hands will not be forgiven at any cost.

A large-scale search and strike operation has been launched against the accused under the supervision of DPO Kohat and RPO Kohat.

He added that the investigation team will use modern resources and all expertise to reach the accused as soon as possible.

Later, SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan went to the house of the deceased, where he met the heirs.

He prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased and assured the grieving family that all resources will be used to arrest the unknown accused involved in the incident and justice would be ensured at all costs.

APP/azq/378