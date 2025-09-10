Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sharjeel

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that in the emergency situation caused by the recent rains in Karachi, large-scale rescue and relief operations are being carried out in coordination with various institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that in the emergency situation caused by the recent rains in Karachi, large-scale rescue and relief operations are being carried out in coordination with various institutions.

These operations involve the Sindh government, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, PDMA, Sindh Police, and other agencies.

He added that citizens were kept safe through the timely strategy of the Sindh government and the cooperation of all institutions.

In a statement, he said that heavy rains led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing difficulties for residents.

The district administration immediately deployed 16 teams for operations, while the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, and police launched joint relief activities.

He noted that last night, water from Lath Dam reached the M-9 Motorway, trapping several vehicles. AC East, FWO, and peoples from locality quickly moved 17 vehicles to safety, while Rescue 1122 evacuated more people. In total, 172 people and 23 vehicles were rescued.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 50 to 55 houses in Muhammadi Colony (Machhar Colony) were submerged after the Lyari River overflowed. Around 230 to 250 residents were moved to local mosques, madrasas, and homes.

Dozens of people were also rescued from Korangi Nala, Saadi Town, Saima Society, Nishtar Basti, Essa Nagri, and Laasi Goth. The Pakistan Navy also took part in the operations, transporting citizens to safe locations.

He said that the affected citizens have been accommodated in local facilities. KMC, the Water board, PDMA, and Pakistan Army engineers are working to drain the water. A special operation was carried out near Malir Cantt at 3 am to divert water toward Thadho Nallah.

Memon added that the Sindh Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation. The chief secretary visited affected areas around Shahra-e-Faisal, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, and Tower. The traffic police, he said, did commendable work by keeping traffic moving on key roads despite the rain.

He said that last night, 16 teams of Rescue 1122 and PDMA, comprising 380 personnel, remained active. With their help, more than 400 people were evacuated from Sohrab Goth, Laasi Goth, Gadap, Machhar Colony, Saadi Garden, Korangi Nadi, Nishtar Basti, and other areas.

These included 14 people from Sohrab Goth, 85 from Laasi Goth, 4 from Gadap, and 200 from Machhar Colony in Keamari. Twelve people (two families) were rescued from Saadi Garden. Two individuals, including a 16-year-old boy and a 60-year-old laborer, were jointly rescued by Rescue 1122 and the Navy from Korangi Nadi. Eight people (four children, three women, and one man) were also evacuated from Nishtar Basti and Essa Nagri.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that no major loss of life has been reported in Karachi so far. One citizen died in an unfortunate accident. He said that the Sindh government is fully mobilized, and efforts are underway both to rehabilitate citizens and to find permanent solutions for the affected areas.