Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that large-scale tree planting is needed to improve the city's environment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that large-scale tree planting is needed to improve the city's environment.

"More trees will be planted on roads and intersections in commercial centers and industrial areas. Green zones and urban forests will help address the challenges posed by climate change," the Administrator said this while planting saplings in connection with the tree plantation drive at the KMC headquarters, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Coconut, chicory, guava, date palm, and other fruit trees have been planted to make the lawn along the four walls of KMC building a green zone, said Administrator Karachi.

"These trees will help in the use of carbon dioxide emitted in the surrounding area," he said, adding that environmental pollution has become a major problem around the world.

To address this, state-of-the-art planting methods and techniques are being used, including the Miyawaki Forest, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said and added that these trees grow fast and are extremely friendly to the environment.

"The Miyawaki Forest Experience in Karachi is also proving successful and the Sindh government is working on it as tree planting is needed, in all major cities of the world especially in commercial centers where business and industrial activities continue throughout the year," he added.

The administrator said that trend of planting fruit and shade trees along roads and buildings have gained momentum, which has significantly reduced environmental pollution and raised awareness among citizens.

He said that priority is being given to traditional plants in the tree during the campaign.

"We have to make our parks and recreation areas green and lush for which KMC has issued instructions to the Parks and Horticulture Department," Administrator Karachi said.

He directed that strategies be formulated in consultation with botanists and environmentalists in this regard.

"Wherever trees have been planted in the city, they should be fully protected and irrigated so that they can become shade trees in the future," he added.