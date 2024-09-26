Large Scale Triaxial Machine Made Functional At CMTL WAPDA
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The large scale triaxial machine, largest of its type in Pakistan, has been successfully made functional at WAPDA’s Central Material Testing Laboratory (CMTL) - Technical Services Division WAPDA, in collaboration with University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.
The machine is designed for geo-tech testing of rocks for foundation of mega dams and hydropower projects, said a press release issued on Thursday.
Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) and Vice Chancellor UET, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir visited CMTL on the occasion. UET’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Chairperson Civil Engineering Department, Director Center of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering, WAPDA’s Member (Water), GM (Technical Services) and GM (C&M) Water were also present.
The Chairman accompanied by the Vice Chancellor had a detailed visit of the rock machine lab, soil mechanic lab and cement and concrete lab to view testing facilities available there.
Expressing gratitude for UET Vice Chancellor and his team, the Chairman appreciated Technical Services Division WAPDA for making the large scale triaxial machine functional.
Dilating upon his priorities, the Chairman said that WAPDA is adding latest machines and gadgets to the CMTL besides revamping and digitalising the existing testing equipment with a view to developing modern testing facilities in Pakistan for all sort of material used in mega projects instead of sending the samples abroad for testing.
The Vice Chancellor, UET highlighted the significance of developing industry-academia linkages for research and excellence in construction of projects.
He said we are keen to work with WAPDA to enhance human intellectual capital at WAPDA. During the interaction, Chairman WAPDA and Vice Chancellor UET also discussed the proposals about establishing WAPDA chair at UET and developing the need-based courses at advanced academic levels in UET for WAPDA officers/scholars.
It was also agreed that a delegation comprising senior faculty members of the UET will visit WAPDA’s mega projects e.g. Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Mohmand Dam to witness construction activities going on there under supervision of the international consultants and the experts of repute.
Earlier, the GM (Technical Services) briefed the Chairman and the Vice Chancellor about revamping of large scale triaxial machine. The Chairman directed the GM (Technical Services) to explore possibilities for increasing commercial ventures at CMTL.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy celebrates World Maritime Day 202419 minutes ago
-
KPT celebrates World Maritime Day, Boat rally, Oil Spill Response Exercise held20 minutes ago
-
US Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi20 minutes ago
-
DC takes notice of chlorine gas leak incident29 minutes ago
-
IHC extends stay against verdict in 190mln pounds29 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister29 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide assures to resolve problems of health workers recruited under AIP30 minutes ago
-
Govt introducing reforms to promote tourism industry: PM39 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kutchery held in Havelian40 minutes ago
-
SMBR discusses transfer of land, cooperative, private societies matters40 minutes ago
-
KIIR chief calls for immediate, urgent accountability of India for letting loose reign of state terr ..50 minutes ago
-
Abasin column writers association congratulates over winning SCCI elections50 minutes ago