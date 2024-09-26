Large scale triaxial machine made functional at CMTL WAPDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The large scale triaxial machine, largest of its type in Pakistan, has been successfully made functional at WAPDA’s Central Material Testing Laboratory (CMTL) - Technical Services Division WAPDA, in collaboration with University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

The machine is designed for geo-tech testing of rocks for foundation of mega dams and hydropower projects, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) and Vice Chancellor UET, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir visited CMTL on the occasion. UET’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Chairperson Civil Engineering Department, Director Center of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering, WAPDA’s Member (Water), GM (Technical Services) and GM (C&M) Water were also present.

The Chairman accompanied by the Vice Chancellor had a detailed visit of the rock machine lab, soil mechanic lab and cement and concrete lab to view testing facilities available there.

Expressing gratitude for UET Vice Chancellor and his team, the Chairman appreciated Technical Services Division WAPDA for making the large scale triaxial machine functional.

Dilating upon his priorities, the Chairman said that WAPDA is adding latest machines and gadgets to the CMTL besides revamping and digitalising the existing testing equipment with a view to developing modern testing facilities in Pakistan for all sort of material used in mega projects instead of sending the samples abroad for testing.

The Vice Chancellor, UET highlighted the significance of developing industry-academia linkages for research and excellence in construction of projects.

He said we are keen to work with WAPDA to enhance human intellectual capital at WAPDA. During the interaction, Chairman WAPDA and Vice Chancellor UET also discussed the proposals about establishing WAPDA chair at UET and developing the need-based courses at advanced academic levels in UET for WAPDA officers/scholars.

It was also agreed that a delegation comprising senior faculty members of the UET will visit WAPDA’s mega projects e.g. Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Mohmand Dam to witness construction activities going on there under supervision of the international consultants and the experts of repute.

Earlier, the GM (Technical Services) briefed the Chairman and the Vice Chancellor about revamping of large scale triaxial machine. The Chairman directed the GM (Technical Services) to explore possibilities for increasing commercial ventures at CMTL.