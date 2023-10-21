Large stage set up for PML-N meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) A large stage has been set up by the PML-N for its public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to PML-N sources, 50,000 chairs have been installed in the venue. The stage is 80 feet in length and width and 25 feet in height.

While 5,000 chairs have been set up for women and there are three entrances to reach the meeting place, one for women and one for leaders.

Police were heavily deployed around the venue and workers entered the place after being searched. Buses, vans and vehicles coming from outside the city were given parking space near Ravi Road and Taxili Gate.