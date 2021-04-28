UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Utility Store Opened In Muzaffargarh To Facilitate People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Large utility store opened in Muzaffargarh to facilitate people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A large utility store was opened in the city on Wednesday to enable people buy essential food items at low prices without waiting for their turn in long queues.

Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Syed Imran Zafar Gilani inaugurated the biggest USC outlet of the city.

He told media that people would be able to buy sugar at Rs 68 per kilogram and ghee at Rs168 per kilogram. Moreover, other essential item like spices, pulses, wheat flour (Atta), packed milk and other items at lower than market price.

He said that government was ensuring supplies in abundance to USC outlets to facilitate people.

Citizens including Sheheryar, Khawar, Qari Ata Muhammad, Rab Nawaz and others said that sugar was available at Rs 68 per kg against a market price of Rs 80-85, ghee at Rs170 per kg against market price of Rs 240.

They said that all essential food items were being provided in a hassle-free environment to the people.

Gilani appealed the people to buy essential items from USC outlets to avail the benefit.

Related Topics

Buy Price Market Media All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Police produce Javed Latif before court in Lahore

4 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Offers his Condolences to In ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Urges that Orphans be Accorded the Ca ..

15 minutes ago

PM to visit Quetta today

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 201 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.