Large utility store opened in Muzaffargarh to facilitate people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A large utility store was opened in the city on Wednesday to enable people buy essential food items at low prices without waiting for their turn in long queues.

Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Syed Imran Zafar Gilani inaugurated the biggest USC outlet of the city.

He told media that people would be able to buy sugar at Rs 68 per kilogram and ghee at Rs168 per kilogram. Moreover, other essential item like spices, pulses, wheat flour (Atta), packed milk and other items at lower than market price.

He said that government was ensuring supplies in abundance to USC outlets to facilitate people.

Citizens including Sheheryar, Khawar, Qari Ata Muhammad, Rab Nawaz and others said that sugar was available at Rs 68 per kg against a market price of Rs 80-85, ghee at Rs170 per kg against market price of Rs 240.

They said that all essential food items were being provided in a hassle-free environment to the people.

Gilani appealed the people to buy essential items from USC outlets to avail the benefit.