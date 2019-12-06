Larger bus fleets, garbage trucks emitting dark smokes despite EPA notices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal capital with over 1.2 million registered vehicles and more than 300,000 vehicles entering the metropolis every day is facing serious air pollution with exacerbated bad air quality.

Ahmed Suleman, a sales boy daily commuting to Islamabad told APP that there was congestion of automobiles during peak hours of morning and evening in the federal capital.

"The ambience goes worst at traffic signals and interchange when any bus of a university or department passes by releases heavy dark smoke. It is unbearable for the minors and elderly to breath in that air," he added.

He said that most of the buses were major dark smoke emitters that usually either belonged to universities, colleges, schools, public departments or private institutions.

"The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should take serious notice of the situation and take action against the violators," he added.

Eman Khan, a doctor said air pollution was the most effective and hazardous risk to human life and environment.

The public should understand thousands of people in Pakistan were dying due to air pollution where the buses and trucks moving on the roads of the federal capital were openly jeopardizing public health.

An EPA official told that the agency had issued notices to all the private and public institutions, particularly schools, colleges and universities including ministries, and motels to properly maintain their fleets of buses and vans.

"EPA teams used to pay surprise visits to check emissions of automobiles," she added.

The EPA official noted that all the buses running within or outside the city were using non-compliant diesel fuel containing high ratio of hazardous sulphur dioxide.

Despite EPA's claims, smoke emitting vehicles in large number, including buses of educational institutions, can be seen running across the twin cities polluting the air without any check and balance.

"Undoubtedly, the Capital Development Authority(CDA) and the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation(IMC) have large fleets of garbage collecting vehicles, buses, van and jeeps, releasing dark smoke-screens on the city roads," said Kabir Agha, who daily travels on Kashmir Highway to reach his office, said.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson, Dr Khawaja Waseem said there were around 700-800 patient visits to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) facing respiratory issues, asthma and breathing problems.

The main reason behind increased number of patients was due to dry cold weather and air pollution.

Air pollution causes allergy, infection and irritation in the respiratory track which could further develop into cancerous health complications having effects on the nervous system, he added.

The people, especially motorcyclists, should wear pollution masks, some of them have inbuilt air filters, which stop dust particles entering mouths and nostrils," he said.

Dr Khawaja said everyone traveling on the road was at risk of air pollution and masks could help them avoid direct contact with the dark smoke and dust.

