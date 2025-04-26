- Home
- Pakistan
- Larger-sized India suffers from insecurity syndrome, blames neighbour for own shortcomings: Ahsan
Larger-sized India Suffers From Insecurity Syndrome, Blames Neighbour For Own Shortcomings: Ahsan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that India, despite being nearly seven times larger than Pakistan, continued to suffer from an insecurity syndrome, often shifting blame onto its neighbour for its own security shortcomings.
"Despite being seven times larger in size, possessing an expansive landmass, and having centuries of statehood experience, India continues to suffer from an insecurity syndrome — in sharp contrast to Pakistan, which, with only 77 years of statehood and a comparatively smaller geography and population, demonstrates greater composure and maturity," the minister said in a press statement.
Referring to the tragic Jafarabad Express terrorist attack, Ahsan Iqbal noted that Pakistan responded in a responsible and mature manner by acknowledging internal security lapses and committing to addressing them, even while credible evidence pointed towards foreign involvement.
Conversely, he observed that India’s reaction to the Pahalgam tragedy was impulsive and reactive — rather than acknowledging its own security shortcomings, it hastily shifted blame onto Pakistan without any substantiated evidence.
Ahsan Iqbal further emphasized that since 1993, no political leader in Pakistan has resorted to exploiting anti-India sentiment for electoral purposes. While in stark contrast, in India, invoking the “Pakistan card” and stirring anti-Pakistan sentiments remains a recurrent feature of pre-election political campaigns.
He described the irresponsible conduct of the Indian government and media as a striking irony, remarking, “What an irony!”
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits MC, reviews anti-encroachment drive2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Bajwa visits PHA Rawalpindi, reviews city’s beautification projects2 minutes ago
-
Larger-sized India suffers from insecurity syndrome, blames neighbour for own shortcomings: Ahsan3 minutes ago
-
PES administrator inspects Rescue 1122 Central Station3 minutes ago
-
Seven beggars held in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Saba Asghar appointed DC Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Man killed by robbers over resistance13 minutes ago
-
UK High Commissioner calls on DPM Dar, views exchanged over recent regional developments13 minutes ago
-
India’s allegation against Pakistan described as baseless, fabricated, driven by malice13 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression15 minutes ago
-
Six booked for power theft23 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui slams India as 'Slaughterhouse' for Minorities23 minutes ago