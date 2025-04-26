Open Menu

Larger-sized India Suffers From Insecurity Syndrome, Blames Neighbour For Own Shortcomings: Ahsan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that India, despite being nearly seven times larger than Pakistan, continued to suffer from an insecurity syndrome, often shifting blame onto its neighbour for its own security shortcomings.

"Despite being seven times larger in size, possessing an expansive landmass, and having centuries of statehood experience, India continues to suffer from an insecurity syndrome — in sharp contrast to Pakistan, which, with only 77 years of statehood and a comparatively smaller geography and population, demonstrates greater composure and maturity," the minister said in a press statement.

Referring to the tragic Jafarabad Express terrorist attack, Ahsan Iqbal noted that Pakistan responded in a responsible and mature manner by acknowledging internal security lapses and committing to addressing them, even while credible evidence pointed towards foreign involvement.

Conversely, he observed that India’s reaction to the Pahalgam tragedy was impulsive and reactive — rather than acknowledging its own security shortcomings, it hastily shifted blame onto Pakistan without any substantiated evidence.

Ahsan Iqbal further emphasized that since 1993, no political leader in Pakistan has resorted to exploiting anti-India sentiment for electoral purposes. While in stark contrast, in India, invoking the “Pakistan card” and stirring anti-Pakistan sentiments remains a recurrent feature of pre-election political campaigns.

He described the irresponsible conduct of the Indian government and media as a striking irony, remarking, “What an irony!”

