Largest Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 10:46 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the largest cleanliness operation in history is underway in Khanewal as part of the "Clean Punjab" campaign.

The divisional administration has decided to closely monitor the campaign, even in remote areas. Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, visited the remote Union Council 10, Ibrahim Pur, in Kabirwala tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam and Deputy Director Local Government Shahid Mahar also joined them.

Commissioner Maryam Khan inspected the cleanliness work on foot in the streets of Ibrahim Pur, inquiring from residents about the staff’s presence and cleanliness conditions. She checked house numbering and reviewed the sanitation plan at the Union Council 10 office.

Commissioner Khan stated that effective planning is being implemented in villages as per the Chief Minister's instructions, with regular monitoring of the cleanliness operation.

