Largest Eid Prayer Gathering Will Be Held At Polo Ground In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Largest Eid prayer gathering will be held at Polo Ground in Karachi

The largest gathering of Eid-ul-Azha prayers under the management of KMC will be held at the former polo ground, the arrangements for which have been started

This Eid prayer gathering is being organized since 1958 and it is the biggest Eid prayer gathering in the city for which splendid arrangements are made.

This Eid prayer gathering is being organized since 1958 and it is the biggest Eid prayer gathering in the city for which splendid arrangements are made.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, diplomats of various Islamic countries, Federal and provincial ministers, members of the National and Provincial Assembly, elected public representatives, high government officials and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayer here.

Elaborate arrangements are made for the Eid-ul-Azha prayer. The entrances and exits are decorated while the flags of all Islamic countries are placed to show solidarity with the Islamic world, according to the instructions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

For the convenience of the namazis ablution will be arranged in the Eid Gah itself, disinfectant and perfume will be sprayed on the morning of Eid. Special arrangements for cleanliness and security are also made.

