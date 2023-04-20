Largest Eid-ul-Fitr prayer gathering to be held Old Polo ground at 8 am

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The largest Eid prayer gathering in the city under the administration of KMC will be held at 8:00 am in the Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) here.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, diplomats of Islamic countries, former and current Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, heads of local bodies, heads of various political and social organizations and a large number of dignitaries from the city will offer Eid prayers at the polo ground.

According to the instructions of Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, a special ablution has been arranged for the citizens coming to the Polo Ground, while security arrangements have also been completed.

A gate with flowers has been prepared in front of the main entrance. Before the Eid prayer, the Eidgah and its surroundings will be sprayed with fragrance.

The Administrator Karachi said It is the greatest festival of Muslims and it is a great reward from Allah for those who fast during Ramazan. We should also include the poor in the joy of Eid so that this festival can be celebrated in accordance with the principles of islam.

According to the KMC Spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid, this old and traditional gathering is being held at the Polo Ground since 1958.