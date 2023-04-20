UrduPoint.com

Largest Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer Gathering To Be Held Old Polo Ground At 8 Am

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Largest Eid-ul-Fitr prayer gathering to be held Old Polo ground at 8 am

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The largest Eid prayer gathering in the city under the administration of KMC will be held at 8:00 am in the Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) here.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, diplomats of Islamic countries, former and current Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, heads of local bodies, heads of various political and social organizations and a large number of dignitaries from the city will offer Eid prayers at the polo ground.

According to the instructions of Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, a special ablution has been arranged for the citizens coming to the Polo Ground, while security arrangements have also been completed.

A gate with flowers has been prepared in front of the main entrance. Before the Eid prayer, the Eidgah and its surroundings will be sprayed with fragrance.

The Administrator Karachi said It is the greatest festival of Muslims and it is a great reward from Allah for those who fast during Ramazan. We should also include the poor in the joy of Eid so that this festival can be celebrated in accordance with the principles of islam.

According to the KMC Spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid, this old and traditional gathering is being held at the Polo Ground since 1958.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Polo Poor National University Prayer Muslim From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

36 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

1 hour ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.