MELBOURNE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) , June 26 (APP)(APP):The largest-ever Victoria-Pakistan Friendship Group, set up at Australia's 60th Parliament of Victoria, will help strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan's High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Monday.

Speaking to the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, the Pakistani diplomat said the participation of a large number of members of the Australian Parliament including Ministers and Shadow Ministers in the Group was a testament to further strengthening of friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia.

The High Commissioner underscored that the presence of over 25,000 strong Pakistani diaspora acted as a "strong bridge between Pakistan and the State of Victoria".

He lauded the efforts of Consul General Moazzam Ali Shah and Honorary Trade and Investment Counsellor Adam Sadiqzai for their efforts towards establishing the Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The cross-party Friendship Group comprises 34 members from both Houses of Parliament: The Legislative Assembly and The Legislative Council.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group is co-convened by Jordan Crugnale, MP from the Australian Labour Party and Sam Groth, MP, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Sports and Events, and Shadow Minister for Youth from the Liberal Party of Australia.

The other Honourable members of the Group inter alia include Wendy Lovell, MP, Deputy President of the Legislative Council; Matt Fregon, MP, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly; Anthony Carbines, MP, Minister for Police, Crime Prevention, Racing; Natalie Suleyman, MP, Minister for Veterans, Minister for Youth, Minister for Small Business; Mary Anne Thomas, MP, Minister for Health; Lily D' Ambrosio, MP, Minister for Climate Action, Energy and Resources; Colin Brooks, MP, Minister for Housing and Multicultural Affairs; and Stephen McGhie, MP, Cabinet Secretary.

The cooperation between Pakistan and the State of Victoria continues to grow in multiple areas including trade, education, agriculture, and sports. Given the importance that Pakistan attaches to its relations with the State of Victoria, it has opened a Consulate General in Melbourne and appointed an Honorary Trade and Investment Counsellor for Victoria.

It may be recalled that last year largest ever Australia-Pakistan Friendship Group was established in the 47th Parliament of Australia after the General Elections held in May 2022.