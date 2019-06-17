Largest Global Green Business Ideas Competition starts in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Climate Launchpad, the world's leading green business ideas competition started here on Monday which is for the first time introduced in Pakistan to help aspiring entrepreneurs to grow their green ideas into global businesses.

The competition welcomed innovations in renewable energy, energy efficiency, food and agriculture, water, transportation, industrial technology or any other way to tackle climate change.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, said that "Addressing the negative impacts of climate change and supporting sustainable industrial development through innovation and invention is the need of hour".

She said that, "A green and clean future demands thousands of innovative challenges, current business models and investing in ideas and entrepreneurs as it is the way to go about it.

" Hira Wajahat, Project Manager at Stimulus and Pakistan National Lead for Climate Launchpad said, "We believe that Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change can only be resolved when we play an active role as climate-conscious citizens and take responsible action through active climate leadership".

"We have received 100 applications so far for the program from across Pakistan addressing solutions to challenges in agriculture, healthcare, energy efficiency, water and waste management." Stimulus is the strategic partner for ClimateLaunchpad in Pakistan, Stimulus is a Pakistani consulting firm, focused on supporting emerging economies towards�renewable energy�access.

Bringing this competition to Pakistan is aligned with their mandate to develop innovative products and services, started new companies, and trained a new generation of entrepreneurs.

