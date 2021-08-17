Largest mourning procession of Aashura in Khairpur

A bigest mourning procession of the 8th Muharram was taken out amid tight security in Khairpur on Tuesday which concluded peacefully in the evening after marching on their designated routes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A bigest mourning procession of the 8th Muharram was taken out amid tight security in Khairpur on Tuesday which concluded peacefully in the evening after marching on their designated routes.

The administration took extraordinary measures to provide security to mourners by sealing off the routes with barbed wires and allowing entry of participants after thorough frisking.

Sabeels were set up along the processions` routes to provide drinking water to weary mourners and passersby and food was distributed among the poor.

Towards the end of processions and at majalis, religious scholars highlighted the supreme sacrifices laid down by the family of the prophet (peace be upon him) at Karbala.

According to SSP Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal, measures had been taken for the security of mourners. He said that besides police, Rangers also patroled the route of the mourning procession.

The mourning procession starts from Markazi Imam Barga Hyderi, and after passing through Katchehry Road, Mall Road, Shahi Bazaar roundabout Station Road, Highway Road ends at the starting point.