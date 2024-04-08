Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m

The largest Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr gathering under the management of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground), here at 8 am

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The largest Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr gathering under the management of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground), here at 8 am.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner S.M Afzal Zaidi, diplomats of Islamic countries, members of national and provincial assemblies, various social and political leaders and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayers at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.

According to the instructions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, arrangements are being completed for the Eid-ul-Fitr gathering at the Old Polo Ground.

The flags of different Muslim countries are being raised to express solidarity. Apart from cleanliness around the Eid Gah, the entrance and exit routes are also being made better for the faithfuls. Strict security arrangements have been made for Eid prayers.

Along with arrangements for ablution for the citizens coming for Eidgah, cleaning and disinfecting spray will also be performed.