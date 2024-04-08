Largest Namaz-e-Eid Gathering To Be Held At Gulshan-e- Jinnah At 8 A.m
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 08:33 PM
The largest Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr gathering under the management of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground), here at 8 am
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The largest Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr gathering under the management of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held in Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground), here at 8 am.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner S.M Afzal Zaidi, diplomats of Islamic countries, members of national and provincial assemblies, various social and political leaders and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayers at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.
According to the instructions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, arrangements are being completed for the Eid-ul-Fitr gathering at the Old Polo Ground.
The flags of different Muslim countries are being raised to express solidarity. Apart from cleanliness around the Eid Gah, the entrance and exit routes are also being made better for the faithfuls. Strict security arrangements have been made for Eid prayers.
Along with arrangements for ablution for the citizens coming for Eidgah, cleaning and disinfecting spray will also be performed.
Recent Stories
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..
Police crack down on drug peddling
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case
CM Murad reviews city law, order situation
SNGPL punishes 12 consumers for illegal activity
KVDA distributes free plants to students in Kalash Valley
Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs
Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II
Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Commerce Minister3 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development4 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug peddling11 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case11 minutes ago
-
CM Murad reviews city law, order situation11 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes 12 consumers for illegal activity11 minutes ago
-
KVDA distributes free plants to students in Kalash Valley11 minutes ago
-
Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs45 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II45 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined48 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally48 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance48 minutes ago