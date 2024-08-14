Largest National Flag Hoisted In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A national flag hoisting ceremony on Wednesday held here to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.
Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur along with senior officers hoisted the largest national flag.
A large number of the people from minorities also attended the flag hoisting ceremony.
Arslan Shaikh while addressing the gathering emphasized the need for unity in these challenging times to propel the country forward.
Arslan congratulated the participants on Independence Day and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.
The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, DIGP Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Dr MB Raja Dharejo, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other officials.
The ceremony was special with regard to the enthusiasm of the participating people, which were continuously chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the ceremony.
The celebration highlighted the unity, patriotism, and resilience of the Pakistani people as they commemorated their nation's independence with enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to its progress and prosperity.
Similar celebrations continue across all big and small cities in the northern Sindh.
