Open Menu

Largest National Flag Hoisted In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Largest national flag hoisted in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A national flag hoisting ceremony on Wednesday held here to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur along with senior officers hoisted the largest national flag.

A large number of the people from minorities also attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Arslan Shaikh while addressing the gathering emphasized the need for unity in these challenging times to propel the country forward.

Arslan congratulated the participants on Independence Day and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, DIGP Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Dr MB Raja Dharejo, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other officials.

The ceremony was special with regard to the enthusiasm of the participating people, which were continuously chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the ceremony.

The celebration highlighted the unity, patriotism, and resilience of the Pakistani people as they commemorated their nation's independence with enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to its progress and prosperity.

Similar celebrations continue across all big and small cities in the northern Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Progress Independence Event All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan