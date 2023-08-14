Open Menu

Largest National Green Flag In History Of Country Hoisted

Published August 14, 2023

On the auspicious occasion of the 76th Independence Day, the largest National green flag in the history of the country was hoisted by the Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas with collaboration of AK Foundation here on Sunday late night

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mehr, former Member of Sindh Assembly Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Laghari, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhary Suprident Engnieer Hesco Mirpurkhas Ameer Ahmad memon SP central Prison Mirpurkhas Azeem thebo, were present at the independence celebration ceremony organized by Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas.

In this public ceremony, at twelve o'clock in the night, the sky lit up with spectacular fireworks, the biggest cake made as the national flag weighing 50 Pounds was cut, the flag was hoisted on the national anthem and special prayers were asked for national stability, security and peace.

