Largest Seizure Of Smuggled Vapes From Karachi

The Pakistan Customs authorities on Wednesday made the largest-ever seizure of smuggled vape from a building at Shahrah-e-Faisal

According to Director Anti-Smuggling Organization of Pakistan Customs Inam Wazir, the Customs officials raided a building at Shahrah-e-Faisal on a tip-off and recovered approximately 20,088 pieces of assorted smuggled vapes, 1,378 kg accessories of vape and 578 liters vape flavor.

The approximate value of the seized items was Rs.90 million.

The owners/possessors could not produce any documents showing the legal import of these goods accordingly they were arrested.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested informed about the channels through which these smuggled vapes were acquired.

An FIR had been lodged and further investigations were underway to reach out and arrest all the accomplices.

