Largest Youth Summit Concludes in Peshawar with Grand Celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The three-day largest youth summit successfully concluded in Peshawar, bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs, and students from across the country.

The event was a joint venture of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Youth Office Peshawar and Prison's Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With more than 12,000 attendees, the summit featured over 30 speakers and 30+ exhibitors, making it one of the most impactful gatherings of young mind

The summit featured insightful discussions, cultural celebrations, networking opportunities, and award ceremonies recognizing outstanding contributions in various fields.

The summit was inaugurated by Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who emphasized the significance of youth engagement in Pakistan’s development.

In his address, he highlighted the province’s potential and the need to provide young individuals with platforms that foster innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with a record-breaking attendance of over 12,000 participants, making it one of the most influential youth-focused gatherings in the country.

Among the distinguished speakers was Sher Afzal Marwat, Member of the National Assembly, who delivered a powerful session on technology, the dark web, and artificial intelligence, shedding light on the impact of digital advancements and cyber security threats.

A key feature of the summit was the diverse range of sessions aimed at equipping young people with valuable insights into the future of digital entrepreneurship, freelancing, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence.

Industry leaders and experts conducted engaging sessions and workshops, offering practical knowledge and strategies for professional growth.

Participants had the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals, engage in interactive discussions and gain exposure to the latest trends in the digital economy.

The Cultural Night was a major highlight of the event, celebrating the rich traditions of Pakistan, including Pakhtoon, Hazara, Chitral, and Gilgit cultures.

The vibrant performances, traditional music, and cultural displays provided attendees with an immersive experience of the country’s diverse heritage.

The summit also featured exhibitions where many national companies showcased their products and services, offering young professionals networking and business opportunities.

A significant part of the event was the recognition of exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields.

Eighteen individuals were honored with the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards, acknowledging their dedication and impact in their respective domains. Awardees included Jalal Ur Rehman, Bilal Naqeeb, Haram Nadeem, Huraira Ahmad, Mian Kashif Ahmad, Peshawar Junkies, Sidra Zeb, Annas Khan, Owais Jaan, Manayal Ahmed, Hira Fayaz, Reham Alamgir, Hania Fahimi, Zahra Abbas, Tehreem Awan, Sidra Tul Muntaha, Umama Khalid, and Ammad Ali (CEO of RankingGrow).

Additionally, 14 top content creators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were honored for their contributions to the digital landscape.

The recipients included Jalal Ur Rehman, Bilal Naqeeb, Haram Nadeem, Huraira Ahmad, Mian Kashif Ahmad, Peshawar Junkies, Sidra Zeb, Annas Khan, Owais Jaan, Manayal Ahmed, Hira Fayaz, Reham Alamgir, Hania Fahimi, Zahra Abbas, Tehreem Awan, Sidra Tul Muntaha, and Umama Khalid. Their work in digital media, storytelling, and content creation has played a crucial role in shaping the online narrative of Pakistan.

In recognition of outstanding journalism, 14 journalists from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were presented with the Best Journalist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards. The honored journalists included Arshad Aziz Malik, Yawar Abbas, Adnan Khan, Adeel Saeed, Syed Adnan, Saifullah Kohistani, Dr. Bakht Zaman, Ihtisham Khan Afridi, Khalida Niaz, Razia Mehsud, Shahab Ur Rahman, Izhar Ullah, Bilal Ahmed, and Yaser Hussain. Their work in investigative reporting, media ethics, and public awareness has been instrumental in bringing vital issues to the forefront.

Furthermore, two distinguished individuals received the Pride of Nation Award for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

The prestigious honor was awarded to Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, for his achievements in the digital marketing industry, and Afsar Afghan, a prominent journalist, for his dedication to journalism and media excellence.

The summit concluded with a VIP dinner attended by esteemed guests, speakers, and award recipients.

The closing remarks highlighted the importance of empowering the youth, fostering innovation, and continuing to provide platforms that connect and inspire young minds.

The success of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition underscores its impact as a leading event for youth development, innovation, and collaboration.

Under the guidance of Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the event achieved new milestones, setting a benchmark for future initiatives aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders in Pakistan.