Larkana Defeat An Eye-opener For PPP: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Information Shaukat Yusafzai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:14 PM

Larkana defeat an eye-opener for PPP: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Friday congratulated the whole nation over victory of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Larkana's PS-11 bye-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Friday congratulated the whole nation over victory of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Larkana's PS-11 bye-election.

In a statement, he said PPP used to give examples of Larkana as its stronghold, but they faced defeat there which is a proof that PPP was fast losing its popularity graph among the masses.

He said that defeat in Larkana election was an eye-opener for PPP.

He further said that PPP would now face defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh also as it failed to deliver to its electorates.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman's campaign against government, he said unfortunately Maulana Fazlur Rehman has no issue to take forward for his campaign and will face failure.

