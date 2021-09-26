UrduPoint.com

Larkana Distt Police Chalk Out Contingency Plan For Chehlum

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Larkana Distt Police chalk out contingency plan for Chehlum

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Larkana Imran Qureshi on Sunday said that the District police Larkana has chalked out contingency plan for the peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He told that a comprehensive security plan has been devised to ensure peace, law and order during the Chehlum.

He further told that patrolling has been intensified, combing operation has been launched and arrangements for installing walkthrough gates, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, video recordings, bomb disposal squad etc. have been finalized to monitor and supervise gatherings and mourning processions.

The contingency plan further reveled that to clear the procession routs and gathering places will be cleared with the help of Bomb Disposal Squads and sniphars. Separate arrangements and steps have been approved to monitor the entry of male and female participants.

SSP Larkana told that more than 2000 officials will be deployed to provide foolproof security to 44 mourning processions and 65 Majalis across the Larkana district during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He also said according to contingency plan prepared for the Chehlum, in which five Majalis have been declared as sensitive and five extremely sensitive mourning processions would be provided security by Rangers and police officials.

Anti-Terrorism Force and Reserve Platoon would remain standby at police headquarters, he added.

He said all the DSPs and SHOs have been directed to remain alert and in touch with the Ulemas of all the sects and administrators of Imam Bargahs to prevent any untoward incident. He claimed that patrolling has been intensified.

Mr. Qureshi said that it would be ensured that SOPs issued by the Sindh government to control spread of the coronavirus pandemic were fully implemented.

Wall chalking, displaying of arms and hatred speeches by fire brand Zakirs have already been banned, SSP added.

He said all routes and Imam Bargahs would be cleared by the special branch and district intelligence branch. All those who would be entering the Imam Bargahs would be physically searched.

SSP Larkana told that a joint control room has also been established to monitor all these things alongwith civil administration.

He warned his subordinates that he would never tolerate any negligence on their part during the Chehlum.

