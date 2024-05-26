Larkana Division Hottest Place From Week, Heat Wave Likely To Continue
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Larkana remained the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day with the mercury climbing to 51.5ºC on Sunday and the Met official forecasting similar weather conditions for another 5 to 6 days in the area.
A Met official said that the hottest day in the history of Larkana occurred on May 31, 1998 when the mercury shot up to 52.7ºC.
He said that the heat wave is expected to persist for another to 5 to 6 days, according to him.
He said that the centre of Moenjodaro, a few kilometres from Larkana, also remained in the grip of the heatwave where the temperature recorded on Saturday was 50.5ºC.
He added that the city would experience another hot and dry weather from Monday with the maximum temperature expected.
