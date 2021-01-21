Larkana Industrial Zone to inaugurate on Friday: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Trade Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said newly established Industrial Zone, near Mohejdodaro would be inaugurated on Friday.

He said the Industrial Zone would provide employment opportunities to youths and bring prosperity in Larkana Division.

The minister said the present Sindh government was working for industrialization of Karachi, Hyderabad and other big cities and urged the industrialists to establish their units in Larkana Industrial Zone, adding that the Sindh Government would provide required facilities to them.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Industries and Trade Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited the Larkana Industrial Zone.

During the visit, officers of Industries briefed the minister about the ongoing development works in the Zone.

Managing Director SITE Ajaz Billo, Secretary SITE Naeem Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bakrani(Larkana) Abdul Wahid and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.