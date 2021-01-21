UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Larkana Industrial Zone To Inaugurate On Friday: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Larkana Industrial Zone to inaugurate on Friday: Minister

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Trade Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said newly established Industrial Zone, near Mohejdodaro would be inaugurated on Friday.

He said the Industrial Zone would provide employment opportunities to youths and bring prosperity in Larkana Division.

The minister said the present Sindh government was working for industrialization of Karachi, Hyderabad and other big cities and urged the industrialists to establish their units in Larkana Industrial Zone, adding that the Sindh Government would provide required facilities to them.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Industries and Trade Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited the Larkana Industrial Zone.

During the visit, officers of Industries briefed the minister about the ongoing development works in the Zone.

Managing Director SITE Ajaz Billo, Secretary SITE Naeem Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bakrani(Larkana) Abdul Wahid and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit Hyderabad Larkana SITE Bakrani Government Employment

Recent Stories

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

14 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

44 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

2 hours ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.