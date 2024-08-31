Larkana Launches Enrollment Rally To Boost Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A rally, themed "Reading Sindh to Grow Sindh" was held on Saturday by the District Education Office to kick off the New Year enrollment campaign for primary schools and to encourage the enrollment of out-of-school children.
The rally commenced from various city roads and culminated in front of the press club, attracting significant participation from education officials, teachers, students, civil society leaders, and citizens, all holding banners and placards urging public support for the initiative.
District Education Officer Primary Anisees u Rehman Jalbani, along with other education officials, emphasized the importance of enrolling children in nearby schools to improve their futures. They highlighted that the Sindh government offers free education up to twelfth grade, providing quality education and necessary facilities, including free textbooks for deserving students.
The officials urged the community to join the national cause, aiming to enroll as many children as possible and enhance the educational landscape of the region.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs2 minutes ago
-
CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city2 minutes ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan2 minutes ago
-
37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme2 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations3 minutes ago
-
8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran12 minutes ago
-
KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target12 minutes ago