Larkana Launches Enrollment Rally To Boost Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Larkana launches enrollment rally to boost education

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A rally, themed "Reading Sindh to Grow Sindh" was held on Saturday by the District Education Office to kick off the New Year enrollment campaign for primary schools and to encourage the enrollment of out-of-school children.

The rally commenced from various city roads and culminated in front of the press club, attracting significant participation from education officials, teachers, students, civil society leaders, and citizens, all holding banners and placards urging public support for the initiative.

District Education Officer Primary Anisees u Rehman Jalbani, along with other education officials, emphasized the importance of enrolling children in nearby schools to improve their futures. They highlighted that the Sindh government offers free education up to twelfth grade, providing quality education and necessary facilities, including free textbooks for deserving students.

The officials urged the community to join the national cause, aiming to enroll as many children as possible and enhance the educational landscape of the region.

