Larkana Municipal Corporation Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 08:11 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The monthly meeting of Municipal Corporation Larkana (LMC) will be held on Tuesday at 10 am at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Integrated Hall, Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

The meeting will be presided over by the Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwer Ali Nawaz Lohar.

In the meeting, various projects will be discussed and approval will be given.

All members and officers of concerned departments have been directed to attend the meeting.

