Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) distributes gratuity cheques to retired employees

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) organized gratuity cheques for retired employees and awards ceremony for those who have rendered services to the city, held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Wednesday evening.

Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Political Secretary PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Jameel Ahmad Soomro, Towns Chairman Shahrukh Anwar Siyal, Waqar Bhutto, Sarfraz Khokhar, Council officials, Corporation employees and citizens attended in a large number.

In the ceremony Gratuity cheques worth more than Rs. 4 crores were distributed to the retired employees and their families of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), while awards were given to the employees who served in the city during the monsoon rains.

On this occasion, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, while talking to newsmen, said that after taking over the charge of Mayor LMC the old problems of the employees are being solved because the employees work hard and play their role for the development of Larkana city.

He said that while awards and shields have been distributed to encourage those who have rendered services to the city, so that they can perform their work well.

Mayor LMC said that the efforts were being made day and night for drainage of rain water, which resulted in drainage of rain water from the entire city.

Jameel Ahmed Soomro said that Pakistan People's Party is a representative organization of workers and down-trodden and giving employment is included in their manifesto and always stands with the employees and solves their problems.

He said that we are with the employees all the time and will continue our efforts to solve their problems and provide them with all possible relief so that they do not face any problem while on duty.