LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A special budget session of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) will be held on Saturday.

The session will be presided over by the Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Larkana Anwer Ali Nawaz Lohar.

The special budget meeting of the LMC will start at 11 am at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Multi-purpose Hall, Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

The Mayor Municipal Corporation Larkana Anwer Ali Nawaz Lohar will present the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), under Sindh Councils Budget Rules 2017.