Larkana Police arrest 05 criminals, recovered stolenbike & phone

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, has directed Larkana Police to intensify operations against criminal elements under his issued orders and guidelines on Tuesday.

05 Criminals Arrested from Various Areas.The arrested suspects include wanted individuals and drug dealers. During the operations, three stolen/recovered valuable mobile phones, an unlicensed repeater and narcotics were recovered.

Neodero Police, Mahota Police Conducted a successful operation in the Panjodero area, arresting drug dealer Imran Khokhar and recovering over 1 kilogram (1100 grams) of hashish.

A case has been registered. Arrested suspect Gulshan Gopang in the Aghani Road area and recovered an unlicensed repeater.

A case has been filed under the Sindh Arms Act.

Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police, Sachal Police, Tulka Police and Dari Police arrested two wanted suspects, Faiz Muhammad Totani and Habibullah Shabrani, involved in serious crimes such as motorcycle snatching and theft.

Arrested wanted suspect Yasin Brohi. Recovered a stolen valuable mobile phone from Civil Hospital and returned it to the original owner, Officer Kori.Recovered a valuable mobile phone snatched from citizen Syed Ajeeb Shah on 30.03.2025 and returned it to him.

Recovered a stolen mobile phone and handed it back to the original owner, Fazal Hussain Brohi.

Interrogation and further legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are underway.