Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 05 Criminals, Recovered Stolenbike & Phone

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Larkana Police arrest 05 criminals, recovered stolenbike & phone

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, has directed Larkana Police to intensify operations against criminal elements under his issued orders and guidelines on Tuesday.

05 Criminals Arrested from Various Areas.The arrested suspects include wanted individuals and drug dealers. During the operations, three stolen/recovered valuable mobile phones, an unlicensed repeater and narcotics were recovered.

Neodero Police, Mahota Police Conducted a successful operation in the Panjodero area, arresting drug dealer Imran Khokhar and recovering over 1 kilogram (1100 grams) of hashish.

A case has been registered. Arrested suspect Gulshan Gopang in the Aghani Road area and recovered an unlicensed repeater.

A case has been filed under the Sindh Arms Act.

Shaheed DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police, Sachal Police, Tulka Police and Dari Police arrested two wanted suspects, Faiz Muhammad Totani and Habibullah Shabrani, involved in serious crimes such as motorcycle snatching and theft.

Arrested wanted suspect Yasin Brohi. Recovered a stolen valuable mobile phone from Civil Hospital and returned it to the original owner, Officer Kori.Recovered a valuable mobile phone snatched from citizen Syed Ajeeb Shah on 30.03.2025 and returned it to him.

Recovered a stolen mobile phone and handed it back to the original owner, Fazal Hussain Brohi.

Interrogation and further legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are underway.

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

1 hour ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

17 hours ago
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

17 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

17 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

17 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

17 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

18 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan