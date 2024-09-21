Larkana Police Arrest 11 Suspects With Weapons, Stolen Bikes, Expensive Phones
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Larkana police arrested 11 suspects from different areas of Larkana and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs, stolen motorcycles, 2 valuable mobile phones and stolen goods on Saturday
In this connection, Keti Mumtaz Police arrested 3 accused persons Muhammad Qasim Narejo, Ismail Narejo and Imamuddin Narejo, Ratodero Police arrested 2 undercover suspects Manoor Mochi and Sajid Sunani, Dari Police arrested 2 wanted suspects Aratan Jatoi and Yasin Jatoi with the stolen motorcycle,
Similarly, Akram Kalhoro wanted by Sachal Police Radhi Dero with pistol without license, Ali Goharabad Police drug dealer arrested Tariq Jatoi with 1 kg of 600 grams of hashish, Market Police accused Zubair Mirbahr with 45 grams of opium.
Taluka Larkana police have arrested the accused Hanif Bugti along with 5 bottles of liquor.
On the other hand, Dari police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Mukesh Kumar, valuable mobile phone of Hanan Khan, Sehar police recovered stolen goods of Nisar Ahmed Gadhi, valuable mobile phone of Ali Raza Jat and stolen motorcycle of Dhamrah police rocovered motor bike from Ghous Bakhsh.
According to the police, a case of this nature has been filed against all the arrested accused and the investigation has been started.
