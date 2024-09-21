Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 11 Suspects With Weapons, Stolen Bikes, Expensive Phones

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Larkana Police arrest 11 suspects with weapons, stolen bikes, expensive phones

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Larkana police arrested 11 suspects from different areas of Larkana and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs, stolen motorcycles, 2 valuable mobile phones and stolen goods on Saturday

In this connection, Keti Mumtaz Police arrested 3 accused persons Muhammad Qasim Narejo, Ismail Narejo and Imamuddin Narejo, Ratodero Police arrested 2 undercover suspects Manoor Mochi and Sajid Sunani, Dari Police arrested 2 wanted suspects Aratan Jatoi and Yasin Jatoi with the stolen motorcycle,

Similarly, Akram Kalhoro wanted by Sachal Police Radhi Dero with pistol without license, Ali Goharabad Police drug dealer arrested Tariq Jatoi with 1 kg of 600 grams of hashish, Market Police accused Zubair Mirbahr with 45 grams of opium.

Taluka Larkana police have arrested the accused Hanif Bugti along with 5 bottles of liquor.

On the other hand, Dari police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Mukesh Kumar, valuable mobile phone of Hanan Khan, Sehar police recovered stolen goods of Nisar Ahmed Gadhi, valuable mobile phone of Ali Raza Jat and stolen motorcycle of Dhamrah police rocovered motor bike from Ghous Bakhsh.

According to the police, a case of this nature has been filed against all the arrested accused and the investigation has been started.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs Larkana Jatoi Ratodero Market All From

Recent Stories

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

40 minutes ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

15 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

15 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

15 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

17 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan