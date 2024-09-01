Larkana Police Arrest 13 Accused From Tulka Ratodero
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 12:30 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Larkana police have arrested 13 accused persons, wanted in cases of murder and other serious nature, including 10 gamblers, and claimed to have seized money and mobile phones on friday.
In this regard, under the supervision of DSP Tulka Ratodero Dr.
Zahoor Ahmad Soomro, the accused Rehmatullah Waleed Sulaiman Jalbani was arrested in more than 4 cases of murders in area of the Ratodero and others police stations. Similarly, Wanted undercover suspect Ali Dino Jehu, Ashiq chandio has arrested from Bandon Qubo.
On the other hand, Ratodero police raided a gambling establishment in the Eidgah area of Ratodero city and arrested 10 gamblers including Zahid, Moor, Ghulam Abbas and Amanullah and seized the money and mobile phones.
According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.
