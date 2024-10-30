Larkana Police arrest 15 suspects involved in drug peddling

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Larkana police arrested 15 undercover wanted criminals and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and four stolen expensive mobile phones on Wednesday.

In this regard, Neodero police arrested the wanted accused Aamir Solangi with three kg and 100 grams of hashish, the wanted accused Zohaib Junejo, Dokri police arrested four drug dealers Sajjad Shah, Farhan Abro, Raiz Soomro and Sikandar Junejo along with more than two kg Hashish.

Airport police arrested suspect Mohammad Panah with a pistol and bullets without a license, and Dari police arrested Zafar Jatoi, who was wanted by police in different cases.

Market, Damrah, Martyed DSP Abdul Malik and Ratodero police arrested drug dealers Wahid Rajput,Irshid Ibrahim, Habib Rahman Zulfiqar Ali and others along with 900 grams of hemp, cannabis and stolen mobile phones. Investigation has been started by filing such cases against all the accused arrested by the police.