Larkana Police Arrest 15 Suspects Involved In Drug Peddling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Larkana police arrested 15 undercover wanted criminals and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and four stolen expensive mobile phones on Wednesday.
In this regard, Neodero police arrested the wanted accused Aamir Solangi with three kg and 100 grams of hashish, the wanted accused Zohaib Junejo, Dokri police arrested four drug dealers Sajjad Shah, Farhan Abro, Raiz Soomro and Sikandar Junejo along with more than two kg Hashish.
Airport police arrested suspect Mohammad Panah with a pistol and bullets without a license, and Dari police arrested Zafar Jatoi, who was wanted by police in different cases.
Market, Damrah, Martyed DSP Abdul Malik and Ratodero police arrested drug dealers Wahid Rajput,Irshid Ibrahim, Habib Rahman Zulfiqar Ali and others along with 900 grams of hemp, cannabis and stolen mobile phones. Investigation has been started by filing such cases against all the accused arrested by the police.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mansehra police crack down on aerial firing in Lassaan Nawab2 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp to be organized on Nov 23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers12 minutes ago
-
Tank police foil arms smuggling bid12 minutes ago
-
658 challans issued in one day for violating traffic laws13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing polio drive32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two servants for stealing valuables33 minutes ago
-
13,538 citizens gets services at Khidmat Markaz52 minutes ago
-
Three injuries in children brawl53 minutes ago
-
7th polio case of KP reported from Nowshera1 hour ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 3rd consecutive day successfully in AJK1 hour ago
-
Heirs of blast victim compensated1 hour ago