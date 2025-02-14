Larkana Police Arrest 3 Criminals In An Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana said that in the Police an encounter Criminals with malicious intent were thwarted in their nefarious plans on Thursday.
He told in his statement that in the limits of Rahmatpur Police Station, in the Bhans Colony area on Abbas Street, three suspects with criminal intentions faced off against the police.
He said more one suspect has been arrested with an unlicensed pistol and bullets. The arrested suspect has been identified as Safdar, son of Shah Nawaz Mirani. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested and fleeing suspects for the police encounter and illegal possession of weapons. The arrested suspect was already wanted in serious criminal cases,he said.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders4 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns prohibition of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid4 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in murder, robbery cases4 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 3 criminals in an encounter4 minutes ago
-
District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews distribution of land under PULSE project13 minutes ago
-
Five suspects held, fireworks recovered14 minutes ago
-
Elements involved for disturbing peace in Baluchistan to be dealt with iron hand: Minister14 minutes ago
-
5 persons injured in road mishap in Hattar14 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Pir Waris Shah shrine handed over to Auqaf Department14 minutes ago
-
Abasin Adbi Tolana honors FIA Director, RIO and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Director23 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Women Gala: a celebration of women empowerment and local excellence24 minutes ago