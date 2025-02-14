Larkana Police arrest 3 criminals in an encounter

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana said that in the Police an encounter Criminals with malicious intent were thwarted in their nefarious plans on Thursday.

He told in his statement that in the limits of Rahmatpur Police Station, in the Bhans Colony area on Abbas Street, three suspects with criminal intentions faced off against the police.

He said more one suspect has been arrested with an unlicensed pistol and bullets. The arrested suspect has been identified as Safdar, son of Shah Nawaz Mirani. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested and fleeing suspects for the police encounter and illegal possession of weapons. The arrested suspect was already wanted in serious criminal cases,he said.