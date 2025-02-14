Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 3 Criminals In An Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Larkana Police arrest 3 criminals in an encounter

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana said that in the Police an encounter Criminals with malicious intent were thwarted in their nefarious plans on Thursday.

He told in his statement that in the limits of Rahmatpur Police Station, in the Bhans Colony area on Abbas Street, three suspects with criminal intentions faced off against the police.

He said more one suspect has been arrested with an unlicensed pistol and bullets. The arrested suspect has been identified as Safdar, son of Shah Nawaz Mirani. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested and fleeing suspects for the police encounter and illegal possession of weapons. The arrested suspect was already wanted in serious criminal cases,he said.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

59 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

1 hour ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

1 hour ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

2 hours ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

3 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

3 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan