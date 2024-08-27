Larkana Police Arrest 6 Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Larkana police on Tuesday arrested six suspects during a crackdown on criminal activities, recovering weapons, a stolen motorcycle, and various spare parts
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Larkana police on Tuesday arrested six suspects during a crackdown on criminal activities, recovering weapons, a stolen motorcycle, and various spare parts.
According to the police, Dari police arrested accused Faiz Muhammad Memon, in connection with Gambit Police murder case, and Imran Mughiri, a scrap dealer, along with the stolen motorcycle and spare parts.
Similarly, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto police arrested the undercover suspect Ulha Dayo Bhutto, in murder case.
While, during the operation, Ratodero police arrested accused Asif Chandio with pistol and bullets without license, and scrap dealer Siddhir Buppar with stolen batteries and scrap dealer Wijahat Soomro with water motor from three different places.
Police started further investigation after filing cases against all the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall6 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..6 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station6 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais8 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games8 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission8 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city8 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents8 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'8 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert8 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam8 hours ago