Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Larkana police arrest 6 suspects

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Larkana police on Tuesday arrested six suspects during a crackdown on criminal activities, recovering weapons, a stolen motorcycle, and various spare parts.

According to the police, Dari police arrested accused Faiz Muhammad Memon, in connection with Gambit Police murder case, and Imran Mughiri, a scrap dealer, along with the stolen motorcycle and spare parts.

Similarly, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto police arrested the undercover suspect Ulha Dayo Bhutto, in murder case.

While, during the operation, Ratodero police arrested accused Asif Chandio with pistol and bullets without license, and scrap dealer Siddhir Buppar with stolen batteries and scrap dealer Wijahat Soomro with water motor from three different places.

Police started further investigation after filing cases against all the arrested accused.

