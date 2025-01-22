Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 7 Criminals

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Larkana Police took action against criminals and drug pushers under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmad Chaudhary, on Wednesday and arrested seven suspects from different areas, and all of them were wanted in serious cases

The arrests yielded a substantial recovery of arms, drugs, and stolen property. Notably, Women Police arrested a female accused with over 1 kilogram (1100 grams) of hashish and registered a case against her.

Simillarly, Ali Goharabad Police arrested accused Naushad Bhutto from Phal Road area along with revolver and bullets without license and registered a case under Sindh Arms Act.

Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Police arrested accused Sikander Laghari from the stadium area of Bhutto family graveyard.

Dari Police arrested accused Wajid Molivi who was hiding in Old Tank Chowk area. Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles and handed them over to the owners, Nawab Ali and Shahbaz Ali.

Waleed Police arrested absconding accused Manoor alias Jaganu Chandev from the small naka area. Waleed police arrested Gutka seller Junaid Memon along with Gutkas and registered a case.

Garilo police arrested accused Waqar Abro with 435 grams of hashish from Umar Bhhayo Bridge area and registered a case against hiin the police complaint.

