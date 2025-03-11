Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 7 Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:08 PM

Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals

Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, Larkana Police continues its crackdown against criminal elements on Tuesday, arrested seven suspects from various locations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, Larkana Police continues its crackdown against criminal elements on Tuesday, arrested seven suspects from various locations.

SSP stated the arrested suspects are proclaimed offenders, absconders, and wanted in serious criminal cases, Noedero Police arrested drug dealer Azhar Mirani from Peer Jan Muhammad area with 1,300 grams of hashish, Taluka Police apprehended proclaimed offender Haider Bugti from Mari Chowk area.

Separately, recovered and returned a stolen motorcycle to its owner, Irshad Ali.

Similarly, DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police arrested absconding suspect Saleem Singhar Chandio involved in a theft case.

Gureloo Police Captured wanted suspect Rabnawaz Abro in a kidnapping case.

He said that Dokri Police arrested criminal Saddam Rang with 1,950 grams of hashish. Bakapur Police apprehended proclaimed offender Mashooq Bhagio in a murder case. Allahabad Police arrested suspect Zohaib Korai from Rand Colony area with hashish and registered a case.

Interrogation and further legal proceedings against the suspects are underway.

Recent Stories

Portugal PM poised to lose confidence vote

Portugal PM poised to lose confidence vote

3 minutes ago
 Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals

Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals

3 minutes ago
 Belarus hosts about 18,000 visa-waiver visitors fr ..

Belarus hosts about 18,000 visa-waiver visitors from Europe every month

3 minutes ago
 Belarus reveals harvest plans for 2025

Belarus reveals harvest plans for 2025

3 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Chan ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel

11 minutes ago
 Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

13 minutes ago
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

24 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

24 minutes ago
 Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with ba ..

Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy

47 minutes ago
 Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodi ..

Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan

23 minutes ago
 Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key fi ..

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan