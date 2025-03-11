Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals

Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, Larkana Police continues its crackdown against criminal elements on Tuesday, arrested seven suspects from various locations

SSP stated the arrested suspects are proclaimed offenders, absconders, and wanted in serious criminal cases, Noedero Police arrested drug dealer Azhar Mirani from Peer Jan Muhammad area with 1,300 grams of hashish, Taluka Police apprehended proclaimed offender Haider Bugti from Mari Chowk area.

Separately, recovered and returned a stolen motorcycle to its owner, Irshad Ali.

Similarly, DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police arrested absconding suspect Saleem Singhar Chandio involved in a theft case.

Gureloo Police Captured wanted suspect Rabnawaz Abro in a kidnapping case.

He said that Dokri Police arrested criminal Saddam Rang with 1,950 grams of hashish. Bakapur Police apprehended proclaimed offender Mashooq Bhagio in a murder case. Allahabad Police arrested suspect Zohaib Korai from Rand Colony area with hashish and registered a case.

Interrogation and further legal proceedings against the suspects are underway.