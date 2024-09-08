Larkana Police Arrest 7 Criminals Involved In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Larkana police are conducting operations against criminals and arrested 7 culprits involved in cases of serious nature like murder, robberies, theft and drug dealing on Sunday.
In this regard, Dari police arrested the drug dealer Sajjad alias Saju Abro with 3kg 100 grams of hashish, the undercover suspect including Khan Jakarani, Nimat Sarohi with cannabis, Ali Goharabad police also arrested drug dealer accused Rafiq Abro along with 3 kg of 100 grams of hashish, undercover suspect Naseer Khokhar in the case of serious nature like Ratodero police murder, accused Manzoor Sehar involved in the case of serious nature like Sehar police murder and the undercover suspect prize of the crime police Uddin Chandio has been arrested.
On the other hand, Neo Dero police have recovered the motorcycle, laptop and other items stolen from the house of citizen Muhammad Hashim Junejo.According to the police, the investigation has been started after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.
