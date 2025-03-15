Larkana Police Arrest 9 Outlaws: Social Evil In Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry Larkana Police continues crackdowns against the social evils on Saturday, 9 suspects arrested from various locations.Two stolen/snatched motorcycles and narcotics recovered.
Kanga, Tulka, Sehar, Dhamrah, Bakrani, Sachal, Allahabad, Hyderi Police arrested suspect Sarwar Jagrani from the Sachay Bakhsh area with 2 kg (2000 grams) of hashish. A separate case was filed against suspects who fled after discarding 4 kg of hashish.
Suspect Naiz Abro, Arbab, Ansaf Lashari, Noor Mohammad Zangejo, Mazhar Anar from Abro Wah, Lal Dino Mangrio feom Christian locality and Noshad Bhutto were arrested with Hashish, illegal Gutka, theft case, Canabbis.
Similarly, Dokri Police recovered a snatched motorcycle and returned it to its rightful owner, Abrar Hussain. Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Police recovered a motorcycle snatched from citizen Abdul Waseem.
Further legal and procedural actions, including interrogations, are underway and case has been registered all social evils.
