Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 9 Outlaws: Social Evil In Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Larkana police arrest 9 outlaws: Social evil in crackdown

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Chaudhry Larkana Police continues crackdowns against the social evils on Saturday, 9 suspects arrested from various locations.Two stolen/snatched motorcycles and narcotics recovered.

Kanga, Tulka, Sehar, Dhamrah, Bakrani, Sachal, Allahabad, Hyderi Police arrested suspect Sarwar Jagrani from the Sachay Bakhsh area with 2 kg (2000 grams) of hashish. A separate case was filed against suspects who fled after discarding 4 kg of hashish.

Suspect Naiz Abro, Arbab, Ansaf Lashari, Noor Mohammad Zangejo, Mazhar Anar from Abro Wah, Lal Dino Mangrio feom Christian locality and Noshad Bhutto were arrested with Hashish, illegal Gutka, theft case, Canabbis.

Similarly, Dokri Police recovered a snatched motorcycle and returned it to its rightful owner, Abrar Hussain. Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Police recovered a motorcycle snatched from citizen Abdul Waseem.

Further legal and procedural actions, including interrogations, are underway and case has been registered all social evils.

Recent Stories

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

13 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

42 minutes ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

1 hour ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

2 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan