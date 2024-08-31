Larkana Police arrest accused involved in murder case

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Larkana police claimed to have arrested an accused here on Saturday who killed a motorcycle mechanic a year ago.

In this regard, under the supervision of DSP Hyderi Paras Bakhrani, the Allahabad police, while conducting an investigation on the airport road, arrested an accused Hussain Bakhsh Kalhoro involved in the case of Sin No.

2023/08 Penal 302, 452, 34 PPC .

According to the police, the arrested suspect Hussain Bakhsh Kalhoro had killed Muhammad Ramzan Kalhoro in Khudaabad neighborhood on March 11, last year and escaped.