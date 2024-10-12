Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest Criminal In Injured Condition, Seized Weopon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Larkana Police arrest criminal in injured condition, seized weopon

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Larkana police have arrested a criminal in an injured condition and seized the weapon from him on Saturday.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that there was an exchange of fire between the patrolling police on the Kedhar road of the taluka police station and the criminals who were standing with the intention of smuggling.

He was arrested in an injured state and took the weapon and 4 criminals escaped by taking advantage of the darkness of night.

He said that the criminal arrested in an injured condition has been identified as Mayri Wajid Kalhoro of Qamber Shahdadkot village who is wanted by the Sindh Police and was involved in recent incidents in Larkana city and surrounding areas.

He told that the arrested criminal was wanted in more than 12 cases of serious nature like kidnapping, theft and police encounters, who is involved in crimes and cases of serious nature in various police stations of Shaheed Benazirabad Nawabshah, Qamber Shahdadkot and Larkana district of Sindh.

The criminal record obtained by the arrested criminal is available on top of that, cases of serious nature are also registered in different police stations of Taluka, Dhamrah, Areja of Larkana district, district Qamber Shahdadkot and district Benazirabad too, which are being further investigated.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Police Kidnapping Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Police Station Road Nawabshah Larkana Criminals From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

6 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

15 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

19 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

23 hours ago
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

24 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

24 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

24 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

24 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan