Larkana Police arrest criminal in injured condition, seized weopon

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Larkana police have arrested a criminal in an injured condition and seized the weapon from him on Saturday.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that there was an exchange of fire between the patrolling police on the Kedhar road of the taluka police station and the criminals who were standing with the intention of smuggling.

He was arrested in an injured state and took the weapon and 4 criminals escaped by taking advantage of the darkness of night.

He said that the criminal arrested in an injured condition has been identified as Mayri Wajid Kalhoro of Qamber Shahdadkot village who is wanted by the Sindh Police and was involved in recent incidents in Larkana city and surrounding areas.

He told that the arrested criminal was wanted in more than 12 cases of serious nature like kidnapping, theft and police encounters, who is involved in crimes and cases of serious nature in various police stations of Shaheed Benazirabad Nawabshah, Qamber Shahdadkot and Larkana district of Sindh.

The criminal record obtained by the arrested criminal is available on top of that, cases of serious nature are also registered in different police stations of Taluka, Dhamrah, Areja of Larkana district, district Qamber Shahdadkot and district Benazirabad too, which are being further investigated.