Larkana Police Arrest Criminals, Seize Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapons

The Larkana District Police raided various places here on Friday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, gamblers, proclaimed offenders and absconders and recovered weapons, ammunition and motorcycles from their possession

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Larkana District Police raided various places here on Friday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, gamblers, proclaimed offenders and absconders and recovered weapons, ammunition and motorcycles from their possession.

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Imran, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Dari Police Station, Taluka Police Station, Allahabad Police Station, Market Police Station, Naudero Police Station, Ratodero Police Station and personnel of other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminals, drug peddlers and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Mumtaz Ali Brohi, Ranjhan Chandio, Gulbhar Januweri, More Jatoi, Alam Lohar and others and recovered drugs, arms, ammunition from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered the cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, said the arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders. Criminal elements will be dealt with stern action and crack down operation will be continued against them till the desired results.

