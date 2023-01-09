UrduPoint.com

Larkana Police Arrest Criminals, Seize Drugs, Weapon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 11:02 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Larkana District Police raided various places here on Monday arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, Pro-claimed offenders and absconders, and recovered weapons, narcotics, liquor, theft cattle, ammunition and motorcycles.

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Imran, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Dari Police Station of Larkana city, Sachal Police Station Larkana, Allahabad Police Station Larkana, Market Police Station Larkana city, Warisdino Macchhi Police Station, Ratodero Police Station, Ali Goharabad Police Station, Mahottai Police Station, Waleed Police Station and other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, outlaws, Robbers, Drug-peddlers, pro-claimed offenders and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Wazir Bosan, Sudhir alias Chapoo, Zulfikar Jatoi, Ali Khan Bosan, Wali Muhammad Abro, Wahid Lolai, Shabbir Abro, Tohid Jatoi, Shabbir Jatoi, Bashir Sheikh and others and recovered the drugs, liquor, arms & ammunition and robbed motorcycles from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.

SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran said the arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements will be dealt with stern action, adding that crackdown operation will be continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.

