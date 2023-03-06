Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapon

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Police raided various places here on Sunday and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug peddlers, pro-claimed offenders and absconders along with weapons, mobile phones, narcotics, ammunition and motorcycles.

On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Dari Police Station of Larkana city, Sachal Police Station Larkana, Allahabad Police Station Larkana, Market Police Station Larkana city, Gerello Police Station, Ratodero Police Station, Sehar Police Station, Warisdino Macchhi Police Station, Waleed Police Station and other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, outlaws, Robbers, Drug-peddlers, proclaimed offenders and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Sameer Phulpoto, Ali Gul Phulpoto, Baghro Jhatial, Saddam, Jamil Dhani, Farooque Kalhoro, Khursheed Bhurghari, Rasheed Chandio, Usman Chandio, Inam Holio and others and recovered the drugs, arms and ammunition, mobile phones, robbed motorcycles and Robbed Rickshaw Loader from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.

SSP Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran said the arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements will be dealt with iron hands added that crackdown will be continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.