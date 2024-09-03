Larkana Police Arrest Five Suspects, Recovered Three Bikes, Drugs, Weapons
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Larkana police arrested five suspects and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and three stolen motorcycles on Tuesday.
In this connection, the suspect Mohammad Paril Nohani was arrested from Bakapur Police Chowdagi along with a pistol and bullets without license, the advertising suspect Mureed Solangi was arrested from Rahoja Lari of Keti Mumtaz Police, and the drug dealer accused Sajjad Detho was arrested from Aqil Pir Sher Police.
In addition, the market police and the in-charge of anti-organized crime, during a joint operation, arrested the drug dealer Akhlaq alias Bobby Mughiri with one kilo of hashish, while the Gharilo police arrested the accused Wahid Bhiyo with five bottles of alcohol.
On the other hand, Kanga police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Ali Khan, Neodero police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Waseem Sheikh on August 10 and Rahmatpur police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Vijay Kumar.
According to the police, a case of this nature has been filed against all the arrested accused and the investigation has been started.
