Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest Five Suspects, Recovered Three Bikes, Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Larkana Police arrest five suspects, recovered three bikes, drugs, weapons

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Larkana police arrested five suspects and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and three stolen motorcycles on Tuesday.

In this connection, the suspect Mohammad Paril Nohani was arrested from Bakapur Police Chowdagi along with a pistol and bullets without license, the advertising suspect Mureed Solangi was arrested from Rahoja Lari of Keti Mumtaz Police, and the drug dealer accused Sajjad Detho was arrested from Aqil Pir Sher Police.

In addition, the market police and the in-charge of anti-organized crime, during a joint operation, arrested the drug dealer Akhlaq alias Bobby Mughiri with one kilo of hashish, while the Gharilo police arrested the accused Wahid Bhiyo with five bottles of alcohol.

On the other hand, Kanga police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Ali Khan, Neodero police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Waseem Sheikh on August 10 and Rahmatpur police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Vijay Kumar.

According to the police, a case of this nature has been filed against all the arrested accused and the investigation has been started.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Larkana August Market All From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

3 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

3 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

5 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

5 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

9 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

18 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

18 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

18 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

18 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan