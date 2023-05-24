Larkana Police arrest two accused, 100 Kgs charas recovered

The successful operation of the Larkana police Wednesday foiled the attempt to supply large quantities of drugs, arrested two accused and recovered Altis and 100 Kgs charas

According to the police report, SHO Ratodero Police Station of Larkana district along with staff on a tip-off, stopped and raided a Altis car No. BEY-256(Sindh) which coming from Jacobabad, on Ratodero-Larkana road, in the limits of Ratodero Police Station.

On searching the car, the police found charas hidden in secret cells of the car, weighing 100 kilograms of fine quality. The seized charas is said to be millions of rupees in the international market.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ali Ahmed s/o Muhammad Arif Rind and Ghulam Muhammad s/o Mohsin Bhutto, resident of Dera Murad Jamali, Baluchistan province. The arrested gang members belong to an inter-provincial gang.

The accused are involved in supplying drugs from Baluchistan to various districts of Sindh.

Ratodero Police Station of Larkana district have registered the case against the accused.

Besides, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan issued orders of appreciation certificate issued to the concerned police party for the successful operation.