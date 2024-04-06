Larkana Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Larkana Police have arrested two criminals and seized weapons in two separate operations on Saturday.
In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that police stations of Hyderi and Waleed Larkana conducted search operation in two different areas of Pir Arab, arrested two criminals and recovered weapons from their possession.
The SSP said that following getting the information and tracing out though digital phone, the criminals Waheed and Karim Feroze Dasti were arrested in operation by Hyderi police station. Further investigation is being conducted, he added.
