Larkana Police Arrested 4 Wanted Criminals With Pistals, Hashish, Mobile Phones

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Larkana Police arrested 4 wanted criminals with pistals, hashish, mobile phones

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Larkana police has taken actions against criminals, 04 criminals arrested from different places on Thursday.

Pistol bullets, snatched mobile phones, marijuana, liquor and crackers were recovered from the arrested accused.

According to police data Neodero Police has successfully arrested the wanted accused Khalid Gopang along with 30 bore pistols and bullets and registered a case under the Sindh Arms Act.

The said accused is involved in half a dozen cases like robberies, thefts, police encounters and possession of illegal weapons and is wanted by the police.

During the initial investigation, the stolen valuable mobile phone of citizen Akhtar Bhutto has also been recovered from the said accused.

The Neodero Police have arrested the accused Asim Pathan along with 06 bottles of liquor from the Sukkur Road area and registered a case in the police complaint.

Ali Goharabad Police has arrested the accused drug dealer Abdul Razzaq Jatoi along with more than one kilo (1050 grams) of hashish and registered a case in the police complaint.

The Market Police has arrested the accused Ghulam-ul-Nabi Bozdar along with 100 packets of firecrackers from Sarhia Padhar area and registered a case in the police complaint. Beside Sachal police Recovered one Mehran Suzuki car which were stolen from arts council Larkana a couple of days ago and hand over it the original owner of the Car.

SSP Larkana Haseeb Javed Somar Memon continues congratulatory messages for the concerned police teams.

