Larkana Police Arrests 5 Suspect Criminals.

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Larkana Police arrests 5 suspect criminals.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In accordance with the instructions and orders issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana,Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP, Larkana Police’s operations against criminal elements in the jurisdiction of Police Station Neodero remain ongoing on Sunday.

05 criminal suspects arrested from Thana Neodero’s jurisdiction.

Among the arrested suspects, three are wanted individuals, and two are drug dealers.

Suspects Pervez Jat and Waheed Mirani were arrested from the Shigar Mal area with charas (cannabis), and a case has been registered against them in police custody.

Separately, three wanted suspects involved in a serious criminal cases Wasim Gopang, Naseem Gopang, and Zahid Gopang have also been arrested.

Legal and procedural actions, including interrogation, are ongoing against the arrested suspects.

