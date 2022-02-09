Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and weapon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Larkana District Police on Wednesday in a raid arrested many outlaws,criminals, drug-peddlers, gamblers, Pro-claimed offenders and absconders along with weapons, ammunition and motorcycles.On the strict directives of Senior Superintendent of Police,Larkana, Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Allahabad Police Station of Larkana city, Civil Lines Police Station Larkana, Market Police Station Larkana city, Badah Police Station, Naudero Police Station, Airport Police Station and police of other police stations of Larkana district raided at various areas of the district and arrested the notorious criminal, Drug-peddlers and absconders in various heinous cases namely accused Dhaseer Abro, Abdul Hayee Mengal, Rehman Mengal, Gul Rehman Mengal, Hazar Khan Brohi, Qurban Brohi, Shamsuddin Abro, AllahWadho Mehar, Fayyaz Holio, Sardar Holio, Niaz Sangi, Khasif Rajput and others and recovered drugs, arms, ammunition and a car from their possession.

Larkana Police have registered the cases against the accused and further investigations are underway.SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said that arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders, criminal elements will be dealt with stern action added that crack down operation will be continued against the criminal elements till the desired results.