Larkana Police Claim To Arrest Two Drug Dealer
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Larkana Police under the leadership of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso conducted an operation against drug dealers in Bakapur area on Wednesday in which police officers including DSP Civil Line and DSP Hyderi Paras Bakrani participated.
During the operation, the police team after an exchange of fire arrested two drug dealers in an injured condition.
Those arrested were identified as notorious drug dealer Abro and Kamran alias Saddam.
Police have shifted drug dealers to Larkana Trauma Center for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that after checking the criminal records of the two arrested drug dealers from the nearby districts, raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused, and the drug dealers and their facilitators and buyers will also be arrested soon, he added.
